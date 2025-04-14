DA Davidson Cuts ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Price Target to $8.00

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by DA Davidson from $13.00 to $8.00 in a research note issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 0.50% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Barclays upped their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.84.

Get ZoomInfo Technologies alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ZoomInfo Technologies

ZoomInfo Technologies Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of ZI traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $8.04. The company had a trading volume of 3,466,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,267,525. ZoomInfo Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $7.01 and a fifty-two week high of $16.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 268.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $309.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.64 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 12.05%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 125.3% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 343.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 4,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 183.9% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 8,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 5,468 shares in the last quarter. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.