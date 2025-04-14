DA Davidson Has Lowered Expectations for AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) Stock Price

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at DA Davidson from $300.00 to $275.00 in a research note issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. DA Davidson’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 20.30% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $295.00 target price on shares of AppFolio in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $265.00 target price on shares of AppFolio in a research report on Friday, January 31st. KeyCorp lowered shares of AppFolio from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating and set a $253.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of AppFolio in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $272.71.

Shares of NASDAQ APPF traded up $4.40 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $228.60. 94,688 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 264,750. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.19 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $218.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $231.62. AppFolio has a 1-year low of $189.01 and a 1-year high of $274.56.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The software maker reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.34). AppFolio had a net margin of 25.69% and a return on equity of 26.21%. On average, research analysts expect that AppFolio will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Alexander Wolf bought 9,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $214.81 per share, for a total transaction of $2,078,931.18. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $692,977.06. This represents a -150.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William Shane Trigg sold 3,501 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.27, for a total transaction of $760,662.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 83,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,212,440.48. This trade represents a 4.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.24% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APPF. Colonial Trust Co SC bought a new position in shares of AppFolio during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in AppFolio by 193.0% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 167 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in AppFolio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of AppFolio by 4,975.0% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 203 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd raised its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 10,300.0% in the 4th quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 208 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. 85.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry in the United States. The company provides a cloud-based platform that enables users to automate and optimize common workflows; tools that assist with leasing, maintenance, and accounting; and other technology and services offered by third parties.

