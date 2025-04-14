DA Davidson Lowers Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Price Target to $230.00

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by analysts at DA Davidson from $290.00 to $230.00 in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the iPhone maker’s stock. DA Davidson’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.38% from the stock’s current price.

AAPL has been the subject of several other reports. Redburn Partners set a $230.00 price target on Apple in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $263.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Apple to $236.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Apple from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.73.

Apple Trading Up 3.3 %

NASDAQ AAPL traded up $6.52 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $204.67. 73,715,048 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,851,908. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $222.87 and its 200-day moving average is $231.16. Apple has a 12-month low of $164.08 and a 12-month high of $260.10.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.04. Apple had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 160.83%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Apple will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 35,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.01, for a total transaction of $7,950,786.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 390,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,377,116.59. The trade was a 8.34 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 38,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.67, for a total value of $8,683,316.74. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 179,158 shares in the company, valued at $40,072,269.86. This trade represents a 17.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 182,451 shares of company stock valued at $40,818,720 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Apple

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. O Connor Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. O Connor Financial Group LLC now owns 3,578 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Apple by 0.5% in the third quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,654 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,249,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.3% in the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,489 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $813,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Advanced Portfolio Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Advanced Portfolio Management LLC now owns 13,815 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,260,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Menard Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 12,221 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,848,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

