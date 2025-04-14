Dagco Inc. Buys 1,191 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Dagco Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 29,052 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,191 shares during the quarter. Dagco Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 78,214,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,999,884,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528,406 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 41,404,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,117,432,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253,997 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 20,370,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,065,781,000 after acquiring an additional 69,747 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 7,666,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,054,000 after purchasing an additional 174,424 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 300.5% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 5,797,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,477,000 after buying an additional 4,349,903 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPYV stock opened at $47.86 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.49 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.19. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $44.39 and a 12-month high of $55.42.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

