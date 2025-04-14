Dagco Inc. Buys 1,291 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Dagco Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 68.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,187 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the quarter. Dagco Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc. now owns 8,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $117.14 on Monday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $108.85 and a twelve month high of $140.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $126.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $131.00. The firm has a market cap of $12.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

