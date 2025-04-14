Dagco Inc. Purchases 321 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Dagco Inc. increased its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,860 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Dagco Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 102 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Down 0.0 %

HD stock opened at $353.62 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $375.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $395.97. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $323.77 and a 12 month high of $439.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $351.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.09.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.09. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 452.60%. The firm had revenue of $39.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.82 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 13th were paid a $2.30 dividend. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.25. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $9.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 61.66%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HD. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Home Depot from $431.00 to $424.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Home Depot from $435.00 to $418.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 24th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $455.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $440.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $434.08.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

