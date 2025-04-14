Dagco Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Dagco Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 22.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 463,812 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,350 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF accounts for approximately 9.4% of Dagco Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Dagco Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $28,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invst LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 40,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,532,000 after purchasing an additional 11,780 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $251,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 142.2% in the third quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 26,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after buying an additional 15,425 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 45.8% during the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,323,000 after acquiring an additional 11,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $375,000.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DGRO opened at $58.34 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.50. The company has a market cap of $28.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41 and a beta of 0.86. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a one year low of $54.09 and a one year high of $65.08.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

