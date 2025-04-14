Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management cut its holdings in shares of Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT – Free Report) by 23.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 234,363 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 71,037 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Daktronics were worth $3,951,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Daktronics by 554.6% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 724,796 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,220,000 after acquiring an additional 614,075 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Daktronics by 1,589.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 323,204 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,449,000 after purchasing an additional 304,071 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Daktronics by 54.0% in the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 489,087 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,246,000 after purchasing an additional 171,455 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Daktronics by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,388,284 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,406,000 after buying an additional 140,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Daktronics during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,499,000. 61.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Daktronics news, Director Andrew David Siegel bought 2,500 shares of Daktronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.50 per share, for a total transaction of $28,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 43,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,629. This represents a 6.11 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Daktronics in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company.

Daktronics Stock Up 1.2 %

DAKT opened at $12.32 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.76 and its 200-day moving average is $14.89. Daktronics, Inc. has a one year low of $8.81 and a one year high of $19.89. The company has a market capitalization of $644.79 million, a PE ratio of 49.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.35.

Daktronics Profile

Daktronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic scoreboards, programmable display systems and large screen video displays for sporting, commercial, and transportation applications in the United States and internationally. It operates through Commercial, Live Events, High School Park and Recreation, Transportation, and International segments.

