Dale A. Sander Acquires 20,000 Shares of Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMA) Stock

Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMA – Get Free Report) CFO Dale A. Sander bought 20,000 shares of Humacyte stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.53 per share, for a total transaction of $30,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,118. This trade represents a 97.09 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ HUMA traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.58. The stock had a trading volume of 1,142,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,554,488. The stock has a market cap of $228.13 million, a PE ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 1.62. Humacyte, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.15 and a 1 year high of $9.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.16.

Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.64 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Humacyte, Inc. will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on HUMA shares. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Humacyte in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Humacyte in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, D. Boral Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Humacyte in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.71.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Humacyte in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Petros Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Humacyte in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Syon Capital LLC bought a new stake in Humacyte in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in Humacyte during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, ACT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Humacyte during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors own 44.71% of the company’s stock.

Humacyte, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of off-the-shelf, implantable, and bioengineered human tissues for the treatment of diseases and conditions across a range of anatomic locations in multiple therapeutic areas. The company using its proprietary and scientific technology platform to engineer and manufacture human acellular vessels (HAVs) to be implanted into patient without inducing a foreign body response or leading to immune rejection.

