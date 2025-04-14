Dale A. Sander Acquires 20,000 Shares of Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMA) Stock

Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMA – Get Free Report) CFO Dale A. Sander bought 20,000 shares of Humacyte stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.53 per share, for a total transaction of $30,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,118. This trade represents a 97.09 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Humacyte Price Performance
NASDAQ HUMA traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.58. The stock had a trading volume of 1,142,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,554,488. The stock has a market cap of $228.13 million, a PE ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 1.62. Humacyte, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.15 and a 1 year high of $9.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.16.
Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.64 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Humacyte, Inc. will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Humacyte
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Humacyte
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Humacyte in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Petros Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Humacyte in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Syon Capital LLC bought a new stake in Humacyte in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in Humacyte during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, ACT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Humacyte during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors own 44.71% of the company’s stock.
Humacyte Company Profile
Humacyte, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of off-the-shelf, implantable, and bioengineered human tissues for the treatment of diseases and conditions across a range of anatomic locations in multiple therapeutic areas. The company using its proprietary and scientific technology platform to engineer and manufacture human acellular vessels (HAVs) to be implanted into patient without inducing a foreign body response or leading to immune rejection.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Humacyte
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- Top 3 Large Cap Stocks Insiders Bought in Q1: Buy, Sell, or Hold
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- 3 Hot New IPOs Defying the 2025 Market Slump
- How to Profit From Growth Investing
- 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks Trading at a Discount
Receive News & Ratings for Humacyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humacyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.