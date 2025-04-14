Danakali Limited (OTCMKTS:SBMSF) Short Interest Down 98.8% in March

Danakali Limited (OTCMKTS:SBMSF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a drop of 98.8% from the March 15th total of 225,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 163,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Danakali Stock Up 55.6 %

Shares of SBMSF stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.08. 70,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,136. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.14. Danakali has a 1-year low of $0.04 and a 1-year high of $0.23.

About Danakali

Danakali Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an exploration and development company in Australia and Africa. The company was formerly known as South Boulder Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Danakali Limited in June 2015. The company was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in North Perth, Australia.

