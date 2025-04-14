Danakali Limited (OTCMKTS:SBMSF) Short Interest Down 98.8% in March

Danakali Limited (OTCMKTS:SBMSF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a drop of 98.8% from the March 15th total of 225,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 163,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Danakali Stock Up 55.6 %
Shares of SBMSF stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.08. 70,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,136. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.14. Danakali has a 1-year low of $0.04 and a 1-year high of $0.23.
About Danakali
