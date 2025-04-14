Danaos (NYSE:DAC) to Repurchase $100.00 million in Stock

Danaos (NYSE:DAC – Get Free Report) declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, April 14th, RTT News reports. The company plans to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the shipping company to buy up to 6.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Danaos Trading Up 5.1 %

DAC traded up $3.78 during trading on Monday, hitting $77.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 164,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,401. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.32. Danaos has a twelve month low of $65.40 and a twelve month high of $98.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $78.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.60. The company has a quick ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Danaos (NYSE:DAC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The shipping company reported $6.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.52 by ($0.02). Danaos had a net margin of 49.81% and a return on equity of 16.03%. Analysts anticipate that Danaos will post 29.21 EPS for the current year.

Danaos Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. Danaos’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.12%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Danaos in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Danaos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th.

Danaos Company Profile

Danaos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides container and drybulk vessels services in Australia, Asia, and Europe. The company offers seaborne transportation services by operating vessels in the containership and drybulk sectors of the shipping industry. As of April 03, 2024, it had a fleet of 68 containerships aggregating 421,293 twenty-foot equivalent units in capacity.

Featured Articles

