Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) Shares Up 7.8% – Time to Buy?

Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 7.8% on Monday . The company traded as high as $15.00 and last traded at $14.89. 188,705 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 1,043,485 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.81.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Daqo New Energy to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.26.

Daqo New Energy Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $961.72 million, a P/E ratio of -7.88 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.65.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The semiconductor company reported ($2.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($2.02). Daqo New Energy had a negative net margin of 9.16% and a negative return on equity of 1.90%. The company had revenue of $195.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.54 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Daqo New Energy Corp. will post -3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Daqo New Energy

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DQ. Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Daqo New Energy by 5,286.6% during the 4th quarter. Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. now owns 2,714,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,775,000 after acquiring an additional 2,664,381 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Daqo New Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,775,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Daqo New Energy by 67.5% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 886,655 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,237,000 after purchasing an additional 357,460 shares during the period. Ariose Capital Management Ltd raised its holdings in Daqo New Energy by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Ariose Capital Management Ltd now owns 1,505,709 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,271,000 after purchasing an additional 324,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Continental General Insurance Co. lifted its position in Daqo New Energy by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Continental General Insurance Co. now owns 5,916,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $115,011,000 after buying an additional 322,084 shares during the period. 47.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Daqo New Energy Company Profile

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufacturers in the People's Republic of China. Its products are used in ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp.

