Defined Financial Planning LLC Buys New Shares in Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:PFIX)

Defined Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:PFIX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 4,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF by 909.1% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $262,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $339,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $339,000.

Get Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF alerts:

Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA PFIX opened at $55.55 on Monday. Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF has a 12 month low of $37.00 and a 12 month high of $57.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.69 and its 200 day moving average is $49.42.

Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF Dividend Announcement

About Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 26th.

(Free Report)

The Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF (PFIX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in spreads alternatives. The fund is actively managed to provide a hedge against a sharp increase in long-term interest rates. The fund holds OTC interest rate options, US Treasurys, and US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:PFIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.