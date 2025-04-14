Defined Financial Planning LLC Makes New $273,000 Investment in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Defined Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in USMV. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 94.2% during the 4th quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of BATS USMV opened at $89.94 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $92.23 and its 200 day moving average is $91.63. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $79.69 and a 52 week high of $95.12. The company has a market cap of $23.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.22 and a beta of 0.74.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.