Defined Financial Planning LLC Makes New Investment in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Defined Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 2,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 10.5% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,472,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,723,000 after buying an additional 329,473 shares in the last quarter. Invst LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 394.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 10,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,668,000 after acquiring an additional 8,207 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Passumpsic Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Finally, Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 10.1% in the third quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd now owns 50,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,180,000 after purchasing an additional 4,640 shares in the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Timothy Schmid sold 403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.15, for a total transaction of $62,928.45. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,357,552.70. This trade represents a 2.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Robert J. Decker sold 6,999 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.88, for a total transaction of $1,160,994.12. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 21,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,483,645.88. The trade was a 25.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $151.62 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $159.40 and its 200 day moving average is $155.17. The stock has a market cap of $365.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.49. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $140.68 and a 52-week high of $169.99.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.05. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.24% and a net margin of 18.20%. The firm had revenue of $22.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $171.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $159.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. StockNews.com raised Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $157.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.67.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

