Defined Financial Planning LLC Takes Position in Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN)

Defined Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 11,070 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MRTN. Nuance Investments LLC increased its stake in Marten Transport by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 3,196,811 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,902,000 after acquiring an additional 569,700 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Marten Transport by 3,788.8% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 263,425 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,112,000 after purchasing an additional 256,651 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Marten Transport by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 875,304 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,663,000 after purchasing an additional 189,996 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Marten Transport by 158.0% in the 4th quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 303,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,732,000 after buying an additional 185,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Marten Transport by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,803,045 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,146,000 after buying an additional 175,059 shares in the last quarter. 69.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marten Transport alerts:

Marten Transport Stock Performance

Shares of Marten Transport stock opened at $13.37 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.32 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.64. Marten Transport, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $12.52 and a 52-week high of $19.26.

Marten Transport Dividend Announcement

Marten Transport ( NASDAQ:MRTN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Marten Transport had a return on equity of 3.52% and a net margin of 2.79%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Marten Transport, Ltd. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. Marten Transport’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Stephens increased their target price on Marten Transport from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th.

Get Our Latest Report on MRTN

About Marten Transport

(Free Report)

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United State, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment, as well as dry freight; and regional short-haul and medium-to-long-haul full-load transportation services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marten Transport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marten Transport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.