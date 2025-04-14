Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits (CVE:DWS) Hits New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

Shares of Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits Inc. (CVE:DWS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.17, with a volume of 18010 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.

Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits Trading Down 5.7 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.17, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.82 million, a P/E ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 1.94.

About Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits

Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits Inc produces, markets, distributes, and sells wines in Canada, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Manufactured Wines and Agency. It produces VQA wines under the 20 Bees, Creekside, EastDell, Lakeview Cellars, Mindful, Shiny Apple Cider, Fresh, Red Tractor, Seasons, Serenity, D’Ont Poke the Bear, and Backyard Vineyards brand names.

