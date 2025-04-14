Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:NUGT) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:NUGT – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $70.91, but opened at $68.58. Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares shares last traded at $71.09, with a volume of 690,012 shares changing hands.

Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $620.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.18 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.42 and its 200 day moving average is $47.86.

Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.1476 per share. This is a boost from Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares’s previous dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 25th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares

About Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NUGT. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its position in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares by 122.8% during the first quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 2,228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares during the 4th quarter worth $364,000.

The Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares (NUGT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE Arca Gold Miners (NTR) index. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure to a market-cap-weighted index of global gold and silver mining firms. NUGT was launched on Dec 8, 2010 and is managed by Direxion.

