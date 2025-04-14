Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:NUGT) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:NUGT – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $70.91, but opened at $68.58. Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares shares last traded at $71.09, with a volume of 690,012 shares changing hands.
Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares Price Performance
The stock has a market cap of $620.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.18 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.42 and its 200 day moving average is $47.86.
Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.1476 per share. This is a boost from Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares’s previous dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 25th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares
About Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares
The Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares (NUGT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE Arca Gold Miners (NTR) index. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure to a market-cap-weighted index of global gold and silver mining firms. NUGT was launched on Dec 8, 2010 and is managed by Direxion.
Featured Stories
