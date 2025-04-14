Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TECL) Shares Gap Up – Here’s What Happened

Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TECL – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $47.45, but opened at $51.91. Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares shares last traded at $49.83, with a volume of 923,232 shares trading hands.

Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares Price Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 28.55 and a beta of 3.56.

Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were given a $0.2088 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 25th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TECL. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,703,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares by 8,493.7% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 31,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,848,000 after acquiring an additional 31,087 shares during the period. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares by 27.0% in the first quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after acquiring an additional 6,295 shares during the period. Mariner LLC raised its position in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares by 384.1% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 29,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,652,000 after purchasing an additional 23,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Birchview Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,630,000.

The Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (TECL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Technology Select Sector index. The fund provides 3x leveraged exposure to a market-cap weighted index of US large-cap technology companies. TECL was launched on Dec 17, 2008 and is managed by Direxion.

Featured Articles

