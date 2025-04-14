Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TECL) Shares Gap Up – Here’s What Happened

Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TECL – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $47.45, but opened at $51.91. Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares shares last traded at $49.83, with a volume of 923,232 shares trading hands.
Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares Price Performance
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 28.55 and a beta of 3.56.
Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were given a $0.2088 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 25th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares
The Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (TECL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Technology Select Sector index. The fund provides 3x leveraged exposure to a market-cap weighted index of US large-cap technology companies. TECL was launched on Dec 17, 2008 and is managed by Direxion.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks Trading at a Discount
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- Don’t Fear, New Highs for Fastenal Will Soon Be Here
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- 5 Winning Plays Outperforming the S&P This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.