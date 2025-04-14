Dno Asa (OTCMKTS:DTNOF) Short Interest Update

Dno Asa (OTCMKTS:DTNOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,100 shares, a decrease of 88.9% from the March 15th total of 190,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.0 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, DNB Markets cut Dno Asa to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on DTNOF
Dno Asa Trading Down 3.6 %
Dno Asa Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.3125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.8%.
About Dno Asa
DNO ASA engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas assets in the Middle East, the North Sea, and West Africa. The company holds 75% operating interests in the Tawke and Peshkabir fields, and 64% operating interests in the e Baeshiqa license located in the Kurdistan region of Iraq; has production licenses across 10 fields Norway and two fields in the United Kingdom; and operating interests in the producing Block CI-27, as well as operates the exploration Block CI-12 in West Africa.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Dno Asa
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- Why NVIDIA Stock Could Soar Despite Wall Street Downgrades
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- Top 3 Large Cap Stocks Insiders Bought in Q1: Buy, Sell, or Hold
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- 3 Hot New IPOs Defying the 2025 Market Slump
Receive News & Ratings for Dno Asa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dno Asa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.