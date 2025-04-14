Dno Asa (OTCMKTS:DTNOF) Short Interest Update

Dno Asa (OTCMKTS:DTNOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,100 shares, a decrease of 88.9% from the March 15th total of 190,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.0 days.

Separately, DNB Markets cut Dno Asa to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st.

Shares of DTNOF traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,185. Dno Asa has a 12-month low of $0.85 and a 12-month high of $1.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.14 and its 200 day moving average is $1.06.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.3125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.8%.

DNO ASA engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas assets in the Middle East, the North Sea, and West Africa. The company holds 75% operating interests in the Tawke and Peshkabir fields, and 64% operating interests in the e Baeshiqa license located in the Kurdistan region of Iraq; has production licenses across 10 fields Norway and two fields in the United Kingdom; and operating interests in the producing Block CI-27, as well as operates the exploration Block CI-12 in West Africa.

