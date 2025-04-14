Dr. Martens plc (LON:DOCS) Insider Buys £151.47 in Stock

Dr. Martens plc (LON:DOCS – Get Free Report) insider Giles Wilson purchased 297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 51 ($0.67) per share, with a total value of £151.47 ($198.18).

Giles Wilson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Dr. Martens alerts:

On Tuesday, March 25th, Giles Wilson bought 32,640 shares of Dr. Martens stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 54 ($0.71) per share, with a total value of £17,625.60 ($23,061.10).

On Tuesday, March 11th, Giles Wilson purchased 269 shares of Dr. Martens stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 56 ($0.73) per share, with a total value of £150.64 ($197.10).

On Tuesday, February 11th, Giles Wilson acquired 207 shares of Dr. Martens stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 73 ($0.96) per share, for a total transaction of £151.11 ($197.71).

Dr. Martens Price Performance

Dr. Martens stock traded up GBX 0.81 ($0.01) during midday trading on Monday, reaching GBX 50.81 ($0.66). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,430,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,708,530. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.27. The stock has a market cap of £493.24 million, a PE ratio of 7.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.11. Dr. Martens plc has a 52 week low of GBX 43.02 ($0.56) and a 52 week high of GBX 98.50 ($1.29). The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 59.44 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 62.63.

Dr. Martens Cuts Dividend

About Dr. Martens

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 6th were given a dividend of GBX 0.85 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 6th. Dr. Martens’s dividend payout ratio is 42.53%.

(Get Free Report)

Dr. Martens is an iconic British brand founded in 1960 in Northamptonshire. Originally produced for workers looking

for tough, durable boots, the brand was quickly adopted by diverse youth subcultures and associated musical

movements. Dr. Martens have since transcended their working-class roots while still celebrating their proud heritage

and, six decades later, “Docs” or “DMs” are worn by people around the world who use them as a symbol of

empowerment and their own individual attitude.

The Company successfully listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange on 29 January 2021 (DOCS.L) and

is a constituent of the FTSE 250 index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dr. Martens Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dr. Martens and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.