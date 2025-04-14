DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM) Shares Sold by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc decreased its position in shares of DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 275,572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,606 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in DT Midstream were worth $27,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in DT Midstream by 106.7% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in DT Midstream by 93.7% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in DT Midstream during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in DT Midstream by 53.2% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in DT Midstream in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Robert C. Skaggs, Jr. acquired 1,000 shares of DT Midstream stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $86.92 per share, with a total value of $86,920.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 38,653 shares in the company, valued at $3,359,718.76. This trade represents a 2.66 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 1,170 shares of company stock valued at $103,357. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DTM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Williams Trading set a $110.00 target price on shares of DT Midstream in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on DT Midstream from $106.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Bank of America initiated coverage on DT Midstream in a report on Monday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on DT Midstream from $107.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of DT Midstream from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DT Midstream presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.67.

DT Midstream Trading Up 2.8 %

NYSE:DTM opened at $92.58 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.53 and a beta of 0.77. DT Midstream, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.01 and a 1 year high of $114.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $95.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

DT Midstream Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be issued a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th. This is an increase from DT Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. DT Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 91.11%.

About DT Midstream

DT Midstream, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. The Pipeline segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines, storage systems, and natural gas gathering lateral pipelines.

