Dynamic Wealth Strategies LLC Has $347,000 Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Dynamic Wealth Strategies LLC cut its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 13.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 217 shares during the period. Dynamic Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JPM. Redwood Park Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Collier Financial acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on JPM. Evercore ISI cut their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $273.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Baird R W upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $215.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $257.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $269.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.83.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $236.26 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $248.89 and a 200-day moving average of $242.26. The company has a market capitalization of $660.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.01. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $179.20 and a 1 year high of $280.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.63 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $45.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.62 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 4th. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 28.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, CEO Troy L. Rohrbaugh sold 37,500 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.84, for a total value of $10,119,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 158,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,737,529.04. The trade was a 19.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Robin Leopold sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.92, for a total transaction of $308,650.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,130,438.84. This represents a 2.48 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 76,848 shares of company stock worth $19,987,908. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

Further Reading

