eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Trading Up 1.8% – Still a Buy?

eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 1.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $66.06 and last traded at $65.77. Approximately 960,558 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 4,940,121 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.58.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of eBay from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. StockNews.com raised eBay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of eBay from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of eBay from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on eBay from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, eBay has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.21.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $66.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.93. The stock has a market cap of $30.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.43.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is an increase from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.07%.

In other eBay news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 3,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total value of $265,423.48. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 94,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,329,927.52. This trade represents a 4.02 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 1,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.93, for a total transaction of $67,072.69. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,225,644.40. This trade represents a 1.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 46,176 shares of company stock worth $3,111,432. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of eBay by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 28,493,042 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,765,148,000 after purchasing an additional 3,149,934 shares in the last quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP raised its stake in eBay by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 11,178,638 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $692,517,000 after buying an additional 2,277,839 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of eBay by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,151,026 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $573,220,000 after acquiring an additional 335,035 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of eBay by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,032,336 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $435,665,000 after acquiring an additional 245,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of eBay by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,809,265 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $421,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,292 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

