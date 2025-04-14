Eguana Technologies (CVE:EGT) Trading Down 17.6% – Here’s Why

Eguana Technologies Inc. (CVE:EGT – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 17.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.07. 36,692 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 173% from the average session volume of 13,462 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,246.85, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 3.66. The company has a market capitalization of C$31.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.02.
Eguana Technologies Inc designs and manufactures residential and commercial energy storage systems for fuel cell, photovoltaic, and battery applications in Canada, Asia, Australia, Europe, and the United States. The company provides its products under the Enduro, Evolve, and Elevate brand names. The company was formerly known as Sustainable Energy Technologies Ltd.
