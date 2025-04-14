Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) Price Target Cut to $28.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at KeyCorp from $29.00 to $28.00 in a research report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 46.41% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ESI. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Element Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday. StockNews.com cut shares of Element Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 target price (down from $32.00) on shares of Element Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Element Solutions from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Element Solutions from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.38.

Element Solutions stock opened at $19.13 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.18 and a 200-day moving average of $25.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 3.34. Element Solutions has a 52 week low of $16.77 and a 52 week high of $29.78.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.35. The company had revenue of $624.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $598.24 million. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 9.94%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Element Solutions will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Martin E. Franklin sold 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.10, for a total value of $52,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 109,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,847,510. This represents a 94.83 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TD Private Client Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Element Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Element Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 610.7% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Element Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Element Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. 92.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

