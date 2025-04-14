Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership Grows Stock Position in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Free Report) by 22.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. CRISPR Therapeutics makes up about 0.1% of Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,973,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474,439 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 25.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,992,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,611,000 after purchasing an additional 599,304 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,735,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,329,000 after purchasing an additional 10,579 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 3.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,008,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,383,000 after acquiring an additional 35,196 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,458,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at CRISPR Therapeutics

In other news, General Counsel James R. Kasinger sold 2,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total value of $120,897.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 77,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,288,822.60. The trade was a 3.55 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 18,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total value of $1,013,472.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 171,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,473,037.60. This trade represents a 9.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,381 shares of company stock valued at $1,608,243 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CRSP. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $66.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Citigroup reduced their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $89.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.11.

CRISPR Therapeutics Stock Up 14.7 %

CRSP stock opened at $39.30 on Monday. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a twelve month low of $30.04 and a twelve month high of $67.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.01. The firm has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.99 and a beta of 1.85.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by $0.71. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 981.54% and a negative return on equity of 18.46%. Research analysts expect that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -5.16 EPS for the current year.

CRISPR Therapeutics Profile

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

