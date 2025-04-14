Emmaus Life Sciences (OTCMKTS:EMMA) Releases Earnings Results

Emmaus Life Sciences (OTCMKTS:EMMA – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports.
Emmaus Life Sciences Price Performance
OTCMKTS:EMMA remained flat at $0.02 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.02 and its 200-day moving average is $0.02. The company has a market cap of $989,923.00, a P/E ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 6.11. Emmaus Life Sciences has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.11.
About Emmaus Life Sciences
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Emmaus Life Sciences
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- Why NVIDIA Stock Could Soar Despite Wall Street Downgrades
- Dividend King Proctor & Gamble Is A Buy On Post-Earnings Weakness
- Top 3 Large Cap Stocks Insiders Bought in Q1: Buy, Sell, or Hold
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- 3 Hot New IPOs Defying the 2025 Market Slump
Receive News & Ratings for Emmaus Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emmaus Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.