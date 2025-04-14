Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $104.55 and last traded at $103.49, with a volume of 244818 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $102.17.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EHC. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Encompass Health in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Encompass Health in a research note on Friday, February 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Encompass Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on Encompass Health from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Encompass Health from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.67.

Encompass Health Trading Up 1.0 %

The stock has a market cap of $10.40 billion, a PE ratio of 23.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $99.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.12. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 8.48%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Encompass Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. Encompass Health’s payout ratio is presently 15.25%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Andrew L. Price sold 5,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.29, for a total transaction of $495,578.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 69,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,798,129.56. This trade represents a 6.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EHC. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its position in shares of Encompass Health by 87.8% during the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Co SC purchased a new position in Encompass Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new position in Encompass Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Encompass Health by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Encompass Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

About Encompass Health

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide medical, nursing, therapy, and ancillary services. The company provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

