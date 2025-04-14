ENN Energy Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNGSY) Short Interest Down 98.9% in March

ENN Energy Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNGSY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 98.9% from the March 15th total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 144,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

ENN Energy Stock Down 7.8 %

OTCMKTS XNGSY traded down $2.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $28.03. 1,616,474 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 126,953. ENN Energy has a 1 year low of $22.53 and a 1 year high of $41.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.24 and its 200-day moving average is $28.56.

ENN Energy Company Profile

ENN Energy Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the investment, construction, operation, and management of gas pipeline infrastructure in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Retail Gas Sales Business, Integrated Energy Business, Wholesale of Gas, Construction and Installation, and Value Added Business segments.

