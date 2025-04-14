ENN Energy Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNGSY) Short Interest Down 98.9% in March

ENN Energy Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNGSY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 98.9% from the March 15th total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 144,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.
ENN Energy Stock Down 7.8 %
OTCMKTS XNGSY traded down $2.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $28.03. 1,616,474 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 126,953. ENN Energy has a 1 year low of $22.53 and a 1 year high of $41.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.24 and its 200-day moving average is $28.56.
ENN Energy Company Profile
