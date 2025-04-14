Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) Downgraded to Sell Rating by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Entegris from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Entegris from $150.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Entegris in a report on Friday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Entegris presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.88.

Entegris Stock Performance

Shares of Entegris stock opened at $69.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.55 billion, a PE ratio of 36.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Entegris has a 52 week low of $60.75 and a 52 week high of $147.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.02.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. Entegris had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 12.83%. Equities analysts forecast that Entegris will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Entegris Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 29th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Entegris’s payout ratio is 20.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Entegris

In related news, SVP Olivier Blachier sold 984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $106,272.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,177,524. This represents a 8.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Clinton M. Haris sold 12,652 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.92, for a total transaction of $1,352,751.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 34,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,722,954.40. This represents a 26.65 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Entegris

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Entegris by 102.3% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 38,253 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,305,000 after acquiring an additional 19,340 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB lifted its stake in Entegris by 47.7% during the fourth quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,550,942 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $153,636,000 after purchasing an additional 500,581 shares during the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Entegris by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 31,066 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,077,000 after purchasing an additional 2,793 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in Entegris by 66,855.0% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 490,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,617,000 after purchasing an additional 490,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Entegris by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,060,378 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $105,041,000 after purchasing an additional 137,046 shares in the last quarter.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

