Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation, nine have given a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.10.
EQNR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Equinor ASA from $30.90 to $28.20 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 17th. Nordea Equity Research upgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded Equinor ASA to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th.
EQNR opened at $23.25 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.47, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.58. Equinor ASA has a fifty-two week low of $21.41 and a fifty-two week high of $29.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.94 and a 200 day moving average of $24.12.
Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.19). Equinor ASA had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 20.33%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Equinor ASA will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be paid a $0.304 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. Equinor ASA’s payout ratio is currently 38.91%.
Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.
