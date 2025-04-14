Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation, nine have given a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.10.

EQNR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Equinor ASA from $30.90 to $28.20 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 17th. Nordea Equity Research upgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded Equinor ASA to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Folketrygdfondet boosted its holdings in Equinor ASA by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 111,466,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,640,631,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300,472 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,151,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,340,000 after purchasing an additional 399,861 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,121,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,636,000 after purchasing an additional 188,709 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 3,159.0% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,649,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,764,000 after purchasing an additional 2,568,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Equinor ASA by 958.7% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,447,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,292,000 after buying an additional 1,310,812 shares during the period. 5.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EQNR opened at $23.25 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.47, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.58. Equinor ASA has a fifty-two week low of $21.41 and a fifty-two week high of $29.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.94 and a 200 day moving average of $24.12.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.19). Equinor ASA had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 20.33%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Equinor ASA will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be paid a $0.304 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. Equinor ASA’s payout ratio is currently 38.91%.

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

