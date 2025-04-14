FIL Ltd Buys 3,092 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 89.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,550 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,092 shares during the period. FIL Ltd’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Twin Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,783 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,481,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,397,819 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $271,169,000 after purchasing an additional 40,514 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 752,530 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $85,104,000 after buying an additional 66,444 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 139.0% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,979 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PARK CIRCLE Co raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 53,545 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,055,000 after buying an additional 995 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, Director Robert F. Maclellan sold 3,955 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.56, for a total value of $362,119.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,935,157.24. The trade was a 8.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Arif Husain sold 4,112 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.27, for a total value of $449,318.24. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 36,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,021,136. This represents a 10.05 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ TROW opened at $88.74 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $19.72 billion, a PE ratio of 9.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.50. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.85 and a 52-week high of $125.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $97.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.16.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The asset manager reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($0.08). T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 29.61% and a return on equity of 20.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T. Rowe Price Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This is a positive change from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 55.46%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America cut their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 31st. StockNews.com lowered shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $113.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $112.00 to $89.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.36.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

