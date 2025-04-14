FIL Ltd Buys Shares of 9,000 Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI)

FIL Ltd purchased a new position in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 9,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,704,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Herc by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,019 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Herc by 0.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 665,904 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $106,165,000 after acquiring an additional 3,006 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Herc by 12.6% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,469 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Herc by 49.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 52,058 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,299,000 after purchasing an additional 17,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Herc by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 637,070 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $101,589,000 after purchasing an additional 6,874 shares during the last quarter. 93.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Herc Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of HRI stock opened at $114.63 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $181.89. Herc Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.39 and a twelve month high of $246.88.

Herc Increases Dividend

Herc ( NYSE:HRI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The transportation company reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by ($0.40). Herc had a return on equity of 26.48% and a net margin of 5.91%. The firm had revenue of $934.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $919.84 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 12.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a $0.70 dividend. This is an increase from Herc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. Herc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HRI. Citigroup reduced their price target on Herc from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Herc from $234.00 to $201.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Herc currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.20.

Herc Profile

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

