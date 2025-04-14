FIL Ltd Decreases Holdings in RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX)

FIL Ltd trimmed its stake in RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX – Free Report) by 32.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 458,319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 220,365 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd’s holdings in RLX Technology were worth $990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RLX. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in RLX Technology by 5.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 110,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 5,267 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of RLX Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of RLX Technology by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 69,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 15,280 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in RLX Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in RLX Technology by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 303,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 21,476 shares during the period. 22.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Citigroup lowered shares of RLX Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $2.80 to $2.50 in a research report on Monday, March 17th.

RLX Technology stock opened at $1.71 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.64 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.99. RLX Technology Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.50 and a 1-year high of $2.69.

RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 14th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.19). RLX Technology had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 2.48%. The company had revenue of $111.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $764.69 million.

RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It serves partner distributors and retail outlets. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

