FIL Ltd Has $853,000 Stock Position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

FIL Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 79.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,287 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 139,195 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in RF. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Regions Financial in the third quarter valued at about $210,000. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in Regions Financial by 7.7% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 71,669 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,672,000 after buying an additional 5,101 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its position in Regions Financial by 282.1% during the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 321,840 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,509,000 after acquiring an additional 237,601 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Regions Financial by 14.5% in the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,837 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in Regions Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Joia M. Johnson acquired 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.18 per share, for a total transaction of $48,714.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 17,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $370,353.48. This trade represents a 15.15 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 3,343 shares of company stock worth $74,348. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on RF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Regions Financial from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Regions Financial from $29.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 7th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Regions Financial from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.42.

Regions Financial Stock Down 0.2 %

RF stock opened at $18.96 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $17.17 billion, a PE ratio of 9.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.01. Regions Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $17.72 and a twelve month high of $27.96.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 20.20%. Regions Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Regions Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 51.55%.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

