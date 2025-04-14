FIL Ltd Trims Holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM)

FIL Ltd cut its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Free Report) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,522 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,970 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile were worth $637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SQM. FMR LLC grew its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 1,076.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,726 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $781,000 after acquiring an additional 17,134 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the fourth quarter worth $120,395,000. D.B. Root & Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the fourth quarter valued at $252,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 55.1% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 19,275 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 6,846 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 8.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 265,545 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,068,000 after purchasing an additional 21,778 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SQM opened at $34.79 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $9.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.34, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.30. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a 12-month low of $31.27 and a 12-month high of $50.73.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile ( NYSE:SQM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.10). Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a positive return on equity of 16.12% and a negative net margin of 6.74%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post -1.31 EPS for the current year.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA operates as a mining company worldwide. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers under Ultrasol, Qrop, Speedfol, Allganic, Ultrasoline, ProP, and Prohydric brands. It also provides iodine and its derivatives for use in medical, agricultural, industrial, and human and animal nutrition products comprising x-ray contrast media, biocides, antiseptics and disinfectants, pharmaceutical intermediates, polarizing films for LCD and LED screens, chemicals, organic compounds, and pigments, as well as added to edible salt to prevent iodine deficiency disorders.

