Financial Analysis: Turtle Beach (TBCH) vs. Its Peers

Turtle Beach (NASDAQ:TBCH) is one of 41 publicly-traded companies in the "Communications equipment, not elsewhere classified" industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Turtle Beach to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Turtle Beach 0 0 2 0 3.00 Turtle Beach Competitors 231 487 1028 51 2.50

Turtle Beach currently has a consensus price target of $22.00, indicating a potential upside of 90.48%. As a group, “Communications equipment, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 46.41%. Given Turtle Beach’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Turtle Beach is more favorable than its peers.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Turtle Beach 1.41% 9.18% 3.88% Turtle Beach Competitors -18.70% -50.08% -5.05%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

67.0% of Turtle Beach shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.4% of shares of all “Communications equipment, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 5.1% of Turtle Beach shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 13.0% of shares of all “Communications equipment, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Turtle Beach and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Turtle Beach $372.77 million -$17.68 million 15.00 Turtle Beach Competitors $399.59 million -$90.17 million 22.15

Turtle Beach’s peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Turtle Beach. Turtle Beach is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility and Risk

Turtle Beach has a beta of 2.27, meaning that its stock price is 127% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Turtle Beach’s peers have a beta of -10.49, meaning that their average stock price is 1,149% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Turtle Beach beats its peers on 10 of the 13 factors compared.

About Turtle Beach

Turtle Beach Corporation operates as an audio technology company. It develops, commercializes, and markets gaming headset solutions for various platforms, including video game and entertainment consoles, personal computers, handheld consoles, tablets, and mobile devices under the Turtle Beach brand. The company also offers gaming headsets, keyboards, mice, mousepads, and other accessories for the personal computer peripherals market under the brand of ROCCAT, as well as digital USB and analog microphones under the Neat Microphones brand. It serves retailers, distributors, and other customers in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in White Plains, New York.

