First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) Shares Purchased by LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC

LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 1,196.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 44,466 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,037 shares during the period. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF makes up about 0.8% of LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $2,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 298.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $91,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Finally, City Center Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $210,000.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FTSM opened at $59.84 on Monday. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 52-week low of $59.54 and a 52-week high of $60.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.89.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Increases Dividend

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.222 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. This is a positive change from First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

