First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI) Short Interest Update

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 85,300 shares, an increase of 858.4% from the March 15th total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 97,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Municipal High Income ETF

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 244.8% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 21,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 15,019 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 209.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 106,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,248,000 after buying an additional 71,872 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $640,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 26,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 7,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EnRich Financial Partners LLC increased its position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. EnRich Financial Partners LLC now owns 160,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,752,000 after purchasing an additional 20,625 shares during the period.

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FMHI traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $46.44. 239,686 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 81,062. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.49. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a 52 week low of $44.80 and a 52 week high of $49.51.

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th were paid a $0.163 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th.

The First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (FMHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds a broad range of US municipal bonds. FMHI was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

