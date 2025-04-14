Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – What’s Next?

Shares of Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 54,828 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1% from the previous session’s volume of 54,550 shares.The stock last traded at $25.96 and had previously closed at $25.19.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on FSBC shares. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.50 price target on shares of Five Star Bancorp in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target (down previously from $38.00) on shares of Five Star Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Five Star Bancorp from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Five Star Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th.

Five Star Bancorp Trading Up 0.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $538.34 million, a P/E ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.23.

Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.04. Five Star Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 21.40%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Five Star Bancorp will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

Five Star Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. Five Star Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.09%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Donna Lucas acquired 2,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.43 per share, for a total transaction of $75,339.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 12,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,320.68. This trade represents a 28.11 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Eugene Beckwith sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total value of $121,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 476,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,410,525.25. This represents a 0.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 25.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Five Star Bancorp

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Five Star Bancorp by 8,240.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,225 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Five Star Bancorp by 91.5% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Five Star Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $228,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Five Star Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $862,000. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in shares of Five Star Bancorp by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 9,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.94% of the company’s stock.

About Five Star Bancorp

Five Star Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Five Star Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Northern California. It accepts various deposits, such as money market accounts, noninterest-bearing and interest checking accounts, savings accounts, term certificate accounts, and time deposits.

