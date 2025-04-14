Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) Shares Bought by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,304 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 6,717 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Flowserve were worth $3,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FLS. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Flowserve by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 33,957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,953,000 after buying an additional 2,425 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Flowserve by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 242,383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,942,000 after acquiring an additional 12,644 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Flowserve in the 4th quarter valued at $323,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Flowserve by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,832,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $105,388,000 after purchasing an additional 167,379 shares during the period. 93.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on FLS. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Flowserve from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Baird R W raised Flowserve from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Flowserve from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Flowserve presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.60.

Flowserve Stock Performance

NYSE:FLS opened at $42.23 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of 19.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.22. Flowserve Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.34 and a fifty-two week high of $65.08.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.07). Flowserve had a return on equity of 17.08% and a net margin of 6.20%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Analysts expect that Flowserve Co. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Flowserve Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 28th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.25%.

Flowserve Profile

(Free Report)

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD) segments. The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services; and equipment services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines and in the oil and gas production and process markets.

Featured Articles

