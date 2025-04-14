FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Shares Sold by Granite Investment Partners LLC

Granite Investment Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) by 11.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,129 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,976 shares during the quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in FMC were worth $2,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in FMC in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of FMC by 217.4% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 746 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of FMC during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in FMC by 65.3% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 959 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. raised its stake in FMC by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 990 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FMC alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on FMC. Barclays dropped their price objective on FMC from $65.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of FMC from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of FMC from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. UBS Group downgraded shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $66.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of FMC from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FMC currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.15.

Insider Transactions at FMC

In other FMC news, EVP Michael Finian Reilly sold 2,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.25, for a total value of $163,429.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,407,107. This trade represents a 10.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Carol Anthony Davidson purchased 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.33 per share, for a total transaction of $223,980.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $223,980. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

FMC Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FMC opened at $37.05 on Monday. FMC Co. has a one year low of $32.83 and a one year high of $68.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.62, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.64.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.14. FMC had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 8.03%. On average, analysts predict that FMC Co. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

FMC Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.26%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.29%.

FMC Company Profile

(Free Report)

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that includes insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.