Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com cut shares of Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

FL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Foot Locker from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Barclays set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Foot Locker in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Foot Locker in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Foot Locker from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.94.

Foot Locker Stock Performance

NYSE FL opened at $11.81 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Foot Locker has a 1 year low of $11.16 and a 1 year high of $33.94.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.13. Foot Locker had a positive return on equity of 2.91% and a negative net margin of 5.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Foot Locker will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Foot Locker

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FL. Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of Foot Locker during the fourth quarter worth $610,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Foot Locker by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,908,253 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $49,319,000 after acquiring an additional 25,394 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Foot Locker by 88.6% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,323,597 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $115,365,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500,396 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Foot Locker by 198.0% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,876 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 140.8% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 412,988 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $8,987,000 after purchasing an additional 241,504 shares during the period.

About Foot Locker

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a footwear and apparel retailer in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and the Middle East. Its brand portfolio includes Foot Locker, a brand comprising sneakers and apparel; Kids Foot Locker, which offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for children; and Champs Sports that operates as a mall-based specialty athletic footwear and apparel retailer.

