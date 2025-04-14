Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Price Target Cut to $16.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the athletic footwear retailer’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 41.22% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. StockNews.com cut Foot Locker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays set a $24.00 price target on Foot Locker in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Foot Locker from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Foot Locker presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.69.

NYSE FL traded down $0.48 during trading on Monday, hitting $11.33. 3,867,590 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,427,421. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.49. Foot Locker has a 12-month low of $11.10 and a 12-month high of $33.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.51, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. Foot Locker had a positive return on equity of 2.91% and a negative net margin of 5.24%. Foot Locker’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Foot Locker will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in Foot Locker in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $610,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Foot Locker by 1.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,908,253 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $49,319,000 after buying an additional 25,394 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Foot Locker by 88.6% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,323,597 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $115,365,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500,396 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Foot Locker by 198.0% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,876 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 140.8% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 412,988 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $8,987,000 after purchasing an additional 241,504 shares during the last quarter.

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a footwear and apparel retailer in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and the Middle East. Its brand portfolio includes Foot Locker, a brand comprising sneakers and apparel; Kids Foot Locker, which offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for children; and Champs Sports that operates as a mall-based specialty athletic footwear and apparel retailer.

