Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Trading Down 2.7% Following Analyst Downgrade

Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report) shares fell 2.7% on Monday after Evercore ISI lowered their price target on the stock from $22.00 to $15.00. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Foot Locker traded as low as $11.40 and last traded at $11.49. 1,486,345 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 4,006,554 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.81.
Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on Foot Locker from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 6th. StockNews.com cut Foot Locker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Foot Locker from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.94.
The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.55, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.67.
Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 5th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.13. Foot Locker had a positive return on equity of 2.91% and a negative net margin of 5.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a footwear and apparel retailer in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and the Middle East. Its brand portfolio includes Foot Locker, a brand comprising sneakers and apparel; Kids Foot Locker, which offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for children; and Champs Sports that operates as a mall-based specialty athletic footwear and apparel retailer.
