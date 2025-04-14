Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Trading Up 0.3% – Should You Buy?

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) shares were up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.40 and last traded at $9.36. Approximately 26,832,420 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 70,004,567 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.33.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

F has been the topic of several research reports. TD Cowen started coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.00 target price (down from $11.00) on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Ford Motor to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut Ford Motor from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $9.40 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.50.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on F

Ford Motor Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.66, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.41.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. Ford Motor had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 16.88%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 41.10%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hager Investment Management Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Kentucky Trust Co bought a new position in Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. 58.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ford Motor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.