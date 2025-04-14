Forest Avenue Capital Management LP Makes New $20.20 Million Investment in The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO)

Forest Avenue Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 721,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $20,197,000. The GEO Group comprises 1.8% of Forest Avenue Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in The GEO Group by 160.0% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The GEO Group by 149.5% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of The GEO Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in The GEO Group by 182.6% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC grew its position in The GEO Group by 6,800.0% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 4,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 4,080 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on GEO. Noble Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of The GEO Group in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of The GEO Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. StockNews.com cut The GEO Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Jones Trading reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of The GEO Group in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, UBS Group set a $35.00 price target on shares of The GEO Group in a research report on Monday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, The GEO Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.00.

The GEO Group Stock Up 6.0 %

Shares of GEO opened at $29.10 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.33, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.78. The GEO Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.75 and a 52 week high of $36.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $607.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $607.45 million. The GEO Group had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 2.00%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The GEO Group, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The GEO Group news, EVP Shayn P. March sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,024,070. This trade represents a 10.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

About The GEO Group

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) engages in ownership, leasing, and management of secure facilities, processing centers, and community-based reentry facilities in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and South Africa. The company also provides secure facility management services, including the provision of security, administrative, rehabilitation, education, and food services; reentry services, such as temporary housing, programming, employment assistance, and other services; electronic monitoring and supervision services; and transportation services; as well as designs, constructs, and finances new facilities through projects.

Further Reading

