Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) Given New $7.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM – Get Free Report) (TSE:FVI) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Scotiabank from $6.00 to $7.00 in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Scotiabank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 7.86% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on FSM. CIBC lowered Fortuna Silver Mines from a “neutral” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Fortuna Silver Mines to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Cibc World Mkts lowered shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fortuna Silver Mines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.00.

Shares of NYSE FSM traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $6.49. The stock had a trading volume of 4,946,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,223,082. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 1-year low of $3.86 and a 1-year high of $6.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.14 and a beta of 1.22.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM – Get Free Report) (TSE:FVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.09). Fortuna Silver Mines had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 2.45%. The business had revenue of $302.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.65 million. On average, analysts predict that Fortuna Silver Mines will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSM. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in Fortuna Silver Mines in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. acquired a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in Fortuna Silver Mines during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. lifted its stake in Fortuna Silver Mines by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 12,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440 shares during the last quarter. 33.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fortuna Mining Corp. engages in the precious and base metal mining in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico, Peru, and Côte d’Ivoire. It operates through Mansfield, Sanu, Sango, Cuzcatlan, Bateas, and Corporate segments. The company primarily explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold. Its flagship project is the Séguéla gold mine, which consists of approximately 62,000 hectares and is located in the Worodougou Region of the Woroba District, Côte d’Ivoire.

