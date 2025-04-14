Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) Price Target Cut to $19.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $21.50 to $19.00 in a research report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the closed-end fund’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 5.26% from the stock’s previous close.

BEN has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on Franklin Resources from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Franklin Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.38.

BEN traded up $0.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $18.05. 1,269,392 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,347,665. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. Franklin Resources has a 1 year low of $16.25 and a 1 year high of $25.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.36.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The closed-end fund reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.03. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 4.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Franklin Resources will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Franklin Resources by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,715,809 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $765,254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095,373 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,721,446 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $237,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011,755 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,403,875 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $190,805,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542,478 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,334,601 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $147,312,000 after buying an additional 422,688 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,438,863 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $130,645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599,849 shares during the last quarter. 47.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

